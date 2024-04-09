New Hampshire

Shooting severely injures NH man after argument over plowed snow, authorities say

Kyle Violette of Rochester, New Hampshire, is in intensive care after being shot repeatedly outside his home; his neighbor, Jason Levesque, is charged with attempted murder

By Michael Rosenfield

NBC Universal, Inc.

A New Hampshire man is in intensive care after he was shot multiple times Thursday outside his home in Rochester.

Kyle Violette, 37, suffered injuries to several parts of his body, including his chest, stomach and face, according to his mother.

"He had a bullet that went through his lip," said Cyndi Glenn. "A round through his neck, and into his main artery, and ended up in his other cheek."

Glenn says she's not sure if her son will survive.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"It's awful for me as a mother," said Glenn. "Nothing that I'd wish on anybody."

According to court documents, her son was shot by 44-year-old Jason Levesque, his next-door neighbor.

Levesque had been plowing snow on Summer Street during last week's storm and told police Violette accused him of plowing snow onto his property, then threatened to kill him and his family.

"I heard six gunshots," said neighbor Maryah Laine. "We heard someone yelling a lot of expletives and another person yelling 'Call 911.'"

Police say surveillance video shows the suspect shooting the victim, who dropped to the ground before being shot five more times.

Levesque has been charged with multiple crimes, including attempted murder.

"I just hope and pray to God my son makes it through this, and I just hope justice is served," said Glenn. "To me, that's a cold-blooded killer, what he did to my son."

Violette has undergone multiple surgeries already. He's scheduled for a fifth surgery on Wednesday.

The suspect is being held without bail.

More New Hampshire news

Kowloon 14 hours ago

Kowloon to open new dining, nightlife spot in NH this summer

New Hampshire 17 hours ago

A lawsuit alleging abuse at a NH youth center is going to trial. There are 1,000 more to come

Derry Apr 5

Falling tree likely caused deadly house explosion in New Hampshire

This article tagged under:

New HampshireROCHESTER
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us