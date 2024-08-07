Pedestrian dies after being struck by train in Portland, Maine, police say

A pedestrian was reportedly struck and killed by a train in Portland, Maine, on Tuesday night, according to police.

The Portland Police Department shared in a social media post that officers were dispatched to Morrills Corner, a neighborhood in Portland, at 8:13 p.m. to attend to a pedestrian who has since died.

NBC affiliate News Center Maine reported that the train involved was an Amtrak Maine train 687, traveling from Boston to Brunswick, according to a spokesperson from Amtrak. Approximately 26 passengers were on board, and no injuries were reported among passengers or crew members.

The spokesperson for Amtrak shared that an individual had been "trespassing" on the tracks when they were struck.



Portland police said they will release additional details about the incident on Wednesday.