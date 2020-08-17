Local

Pedestrian Struck, Injured by Vehicle in Charlestown

The exact cause of the crash on Medford Street remains under investigation, police said

By Melissa Buja

A pedestrian was hospitalized Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood, police said.

The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. in the area of 334 Medford St., according to police.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital where the extent of their injuries was unclear.

Police said the driver involved in the crash remained on the scene.

The exact cause of the crash is under investigation.

