61-year-old arrested for DUI after Lexus slams into utility pole in Pelham, NH

A woman was arrested after her Lexus slammed into a utility pole late Friday night in Pelham, New Hampshire, according to police who believe the 61-year-old was impaired behind the wheel.

Pelham police say they responded around 11:42 p.m. to a call for a single-vehicle crash on Old Gage Hill Road and found Denise Winn's Lexus sedan embedded in a utility pole by Eddy Lane.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

According to police, Winn, of Pelham, NH, was driving south on Old Gage Hill Road when she failed to negotiate the left-hand turn after Eddy Lane, causing her Lexus to leave the road and strike the utility pole with its front end.

A responding officer observed indicators of impairment on scene, and Winn was arrested for driving under the influence.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The road was closed as utility crews worked overnight to replace the broken utility pole.

Winn was charged with aggravated DUI and criminal mischief. She was released on personal recognizance bail and will be arraigned at Salem District Court on Dec. 9 at 8 a.m. It wasn't immediately clear if she had obtained an attorney.

​An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police at 603-635-2411.