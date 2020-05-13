Nancy Pelosi

Pelosi to Address Graduates at Smith College Virtual Commencement

House Speaker Pelosi is scheduled to address Smith College seniors at a virtual commencement this weekend

Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol May 7, 2020 in Washington, DC.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is scheduled to address Smith College seniors at a virtual commencement this weekend, the women's college announced.

The ceremony Sunday prompted by the coronavirus pandemic includes the conferral of degrees and the reading of the names of every graduating senior, according to a statement Tuesday from Kathleen McCartney, president of the women's college in Northampton.

An in-person event celebrating the class of 2020 will be held on campus at a date to be determined sometime during he next academic year, the school said.

"Although extraordinary circumstances prevent us from gathering in person this year, they will not preclude the rightful recognition of your accomplishments,`` McCartney said. "Extraordinary circumstances require an extraordinary celebration, and so it shall be."

In addition to the commencement address by Pelosi, a California Democrat, the program will feature remarks by McCartney, senior class President Toula Sierros and Student Government Association President Rosalie Toupin.

Graduates will receive their diplomas by mail. About 635 undergraduates and 51 gradate students are scheduled to received degrees.

Smith students have been studying remotely since March 30 because of the pandemic.

