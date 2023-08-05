Pence to talk National Security in New Hampshire Saturday

Former Vice President Mike Pence was scheduled to speak in Bedford Saturday morning as a special guest for Polaris National Security’s "America the Great" Tour across New Hampshire.

The national security discussion, hosted by former State Department Spokesperson and Founder of Polaris National Security, Morgan Ortagus, is slated to begin at 10:30 a.m. The event comes after pro-Trump protesters gathered outside of Pence's Town Hall at the American Legion Hall in Londonderry Friday.

The Jan. 6 insurrection took center stage at the Town Hall, Pence’s first campaign event since Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to charges that he conspired to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Around 10 Trump supporters showed up and called him a “sellout” and a “traitor” as soon as he arrived. The protest remained peaceful and Pence rejected the idea that Trump supporters could get violent in the wake of the capitol riot.

“Look one of the things that infuriated me that day, is when I saw people breaking glass, when I saw people assaulting police officers, I stayed in the capitol," Pence said. "One of the things that infuriated me is because I knew many members of the national media -- and our political opponents -- would use it to paint a broad brush about everybody in this movement who would never have done anything there, or anywhere else.”

Pence also urged Trump supporters to read the indictment and judge for themselves, maintaining that he was on the right side of history that day.

“I never ever waivered," Pence said. "I never changed my commitment to him until the day came that my oath to the constitution required me do otherwise."