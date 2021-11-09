Pending Christmas Tree Shortage Causing Panic

Vendors across the region are preparing for a Christmas tree season like no other.

"There is panic buying going on right now, like the toilet paper situation," said Dave Morin of Arrowhead Acres in Uxbridge, Massachusetts.

Morin has hired more staff than ever this year, he said. He's watching his trees closely -- and his bottom line even closer. For the first time in five years, he's raising his prices for Christmas trees.

"We try and hold the line as much as we can, but everything else is going up," Morin said.

At Lambert's in Westwood, Nino Lambert locked up his trees for this year the day after Christmas last year. Paid for them then, too.

"There is a big shortage, there are no trees around," he said.

Lambert is thankful, even as the cost of getting his trees delivered from Canada has soared.

"The trucking is crazy," Lambert said. "It was like, $800 three years ago; it is almost $2,500 now to get a load of trees here."

The reality for those looking for some green: get ready for the possibility of seeing red.

At Vandervalk Farm in Mendon, the issue is height after the demand was so high last year -- none of these trees tall enough to sell. After a record year last year, his trees aren't ready.

These problems mean for the first time in 30 years, Casey Vandervalk won't be opening Vandervalk Farm.

He's been needled about his decision.

"It is hard to believe that some people get mad at you at Christmas, but when they can't get their tree, they get mad," Vandervalk said.