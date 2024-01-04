New Hampshire

Autopsy results released in death of woman shot by boyfriend in Manchester, NH

Tyler Cook, 26, of Manchester, New Hampshire, is charged with manslaughter after allegedly shooting 26-year-old Sophia Bonfiglio at an Amherst Street apartment

The cause of death for a woman who was shot to death by her boyfriend inside their apartment on New Year's Eve in Manchester, New Hampshire, has been released.

Manchester police said Thursday that an autopsy determined that 26-year-old Sophia Bonfiglio's cause of death was a single gunshot wound to her torso, and the manner of death was homicide.

Police said they responded to an apartment on Amherst Street around 2 p.m. on New Year's Eve and found Bonfiglio suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Elliot Hospital, where she was pronounced dead around 4:30 p.m.

Twenty-six-year-old Tyler Cook -- who had been dating Bonfiglio for years and also lived in the apartment -- was arrested Sunday and charged with manslaughter. He was arraigned Tuesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court and remains held without bail.

No details about what led to the shooting were revealed in court.

Sophia's father, Paul Bonfiglio, told the Union Leader his daughter was in the process of moving home to Cape Cod to attend school to become a nurse. Family members said they had no reason to be worried about her safety.

“She just lost her mother three months ago,” Paul Bonfiglio told the newspaper. “So we decided, ‘Why don’t you come home and go to RN school and become a nurse.’”

Manchester police said the investigation into Sophia Bonfiglio's death remains "active and ongoing." Anyone with information is asked to call 603-668-8711.

