Boston

Person critically injured in downtown Boston stabbing

Boston police say the victim has life-threatening injuries after being stabbed near 125 Summer Street

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A person has life-threatening injuries after being stabbed Saturday evening in Boston's Financial District.

Boston police say they received a call around 6:17 p.m. for a report of a person stabbed at 125 Summer Street. Responding officers found a victim with grave injuries, and they were taken to the hospital.

Homicide detectives are on scene, police said.

The scene is near a number of businesses downtown, and police tape was sectioning off a large area of sidewalk, including in front of South Station where an officer could be seen stationed in front of the MBTA stop.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

There was no immediate word on a possible suspect, or any further information about the victim.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

This story will be updated

    This article tagged under:

    Boston
    Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
    About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
    Contact Us