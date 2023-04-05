Feds Interrogate Pilot by Mistake in Training Exercise at Boston Hotel, Sources Say

A person was detained during a federal training exercise at a Boston hotel late Tuesday when participants went to the wrong room, the FBI said.

The person who was detained was an airline pilot staying at the hotel, sources told the NBC10 Investigators. They said the pilot was handcuffed and interrogated.

The FBI's statement on the incident, part of a Department of Defense training exercise, on Wednesday didn't provide information on who was detained beyond that it was not the person intended to be detained, or for how long. An FBI representative said no one was hurt and that Boston police were called to confirm it was a training exercise.

"Safety is always a priority of the FBI, and our law enforcement partners, and we take these incidents very seriously," the FBI statement said. "The Boston Division is reviewing the incident with DOD for further action as deemed appropriate."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Department of Defense for more information.

The sources said that two Delta pilots were staying in the room on the 15th floor of the Revere Hotel that agents went into after knocking, and that at least one was handcuffed in the bathroom.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the pilot who was detained; a representative for Delta said the airline was looking into reports of an incident that may have involved its personnel.