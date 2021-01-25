Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
fire

Person Found Dead in Epsom, NH Fire

Epsom firefighters found the victim inside the mobile home after dousing the flames Sunday night

By Staff Reports

A person was found dead after firefighters put out a flames in an Epsom, New Hampshire mobile home, according to officials.

The blaze broke out at 19 Breezy Acres just before 8 p.m. Sunday. There were no other injuries.

Identification of the victim and cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy that will take place at the New Hampshire State Medical Examiner’s Office in Concord Monday.

The investigation into the fire is active and ongoing by members of the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Epsom Fire and Police Departments.

New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Paul Parisi reminded citizens of the importance of not smoking in or around medical oxygen devices and to always have working smoke alarms inside and outside all sleeping areas.

Local

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Relaxed COVID Restrictions Take Effect in Massachusetts

forecast 5 hours ago

Lighter Wind, Warmer Temps Monday Before Snow Storm Moves in

This article tagged under:

firefatal fire
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us