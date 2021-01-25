Person Found Dead in Epsom, NH Fire

A person was found dead after firefighters put out a flames in an Epsom, New Hampshire mobile home, according to officials.

The blaze broke out at 19 Breezy Acres just before 8 p.m. Sunday. There were no other injuries.

Identification of the victim and cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy that will take place at the New Hampshire State Medical Examiner’s Office in Concord Monday.

The investigation into the fire is active and ongoing by members of the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Epsom Fire and Police Departments.

New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Paul Parisi reminded citizens of the importance of not smoking in or around medical oxygen devices and to always have working smoke alarms inside and outside all sleeping areas.