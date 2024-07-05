Woman in wheelchair hit by vehicle on Route 9 in Westborough

A woman in a wheelchair was critically injured when she was struck by a vehicle on Route 9 in Westborough, Massachusetts, on Friday, according to police.

Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Route 9 and Lyman Street. The victim was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center University Campus in critical condition.

The crash is under investigation by the Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council accident reconstruction team. More details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.