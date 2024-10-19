Franklin

Person hospitalized after Franklin explosion

Police in Franklin, Massachusetts, say an explosion left a person injured Friday

NBC10 Boston

An explosion at a work site Friday in Franklin, Massachusetts, sent a person to the hospital.

Police said they responded to the incident on Pond Street to find that a barrel had exploded at a job site.

One person was brought to the hospital with injuries, according to Franklin police.

Authorities did not comment on the nature or severity of that person's injuries.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

FranklinMassachusetts
