Person hospitalized after Franklin explosion

An explosion at a work site Friday in Franklin, Massachusetts, sent a person to the hospital.

Police said they responded to the incident on Pond Street to find that a barrel had exploded at a job site.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

One person was brought to the hospital with injuries, according to Franklin police.

Authorities did not comment on the nature or severity of that person's injuries.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

No further information was immediately available.