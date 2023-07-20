Local

Person in custody after police search in Milton

Footage showed a search concentrated on a wooded area near Milton Academy, though it wasn't clear if the search involved the school

By Asher Klein

Police at the scene of a search in Milton, Massachusetts, on Thursday, July 20, 2023.
A person was taken into custody in Milton, Massachusetts, police said, after a search near Milton Academy Thursday.

It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the search on Randolph Avenue — a Massachusetts State Police representative said they didn't have more information beyond that a person was in custody after a search of roughly an hour.

Footage showed a search concentrated on a wooded area near the school, though it wasn't clear if the search involved the school. A person on a stretcher was eventually carried out of the woods and loaded into an ambulance.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Milton police for more information.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

