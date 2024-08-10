Person injured by falling sign in Boston's Downtown Crossing

A person was injured when a sign fell on them in Boston's Downtown Crossing area on Saturday.

Boston police said they responded to the 400 block of Washington Street at 2:16 p.m. for a report that part of a sign from a building had fallen onto the street.

A person was struck, and was taken to a local hospital. Their injures are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

Boston's Inspectional Services Department was notified and responded to the scene.