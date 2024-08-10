Boston

Person injured by falling sign in Boston's Downtown Crossing

The incident occurred at 2:16 p.m. on Washington Street

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

A person was injured when a sign fell on them in Boston's Downtown Crossing area on Saturday.

Boston police said they responded to the 400 block of Washington Street at 2:16 p.m. for a report that part of a sign from a building had fallen onto the street.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A person was struck, and was taken to a local hospital. Their injures are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

Boston's Inspectional Services Department was notified and responded to the scene.


329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

More Massachusetts stories

forecast 3 hours ago

Fantastic rest of the weekend expected after early rain on Saturday

Cape Cod 7 hours ago

Victim of fatal crash on Sagamore Bridge identified

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us