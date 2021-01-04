Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston police

Authorities Investigate Fatal Stabbing in Dorchester

No arrests have been made, Boston police said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities are investigating after a person was fatally stabbed in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said Monday night.

Boston police responded to 115 Southampton St. after receiving a call at 7:30 p.m. At the scene, they found a male victim suffering from a stab wound. The person died after being taken to the hospital.

There have been no arrests, and police did not provide any information on a suspect.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

BOSTON 35 mins ago

Heavy Fire Reported in Dorchester Building

Rhode Island 35 mins ago

Maria Rivera Sworn in As Rhode Island's First Latina Mayor

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.   

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Boston policeBOSTON
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us