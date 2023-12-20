Haverhill

Commuter bus kills pedestrian at Mass. community college

"Our hearts breaking for the friends and family of the individual who was struck and killed today," Secretary of Transportation Monica Tibbits-Nutt said of the crash in Haverhill

By Asher Klein

A MeVa bus at the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash at the campus of Northern Essex Community College in Haverhill, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023.
A person was killed by a regional commuter bus at a Massachusetts community college in Haverhill on Wednesday, officials said.

The crash took place at Northern Essex Community College about 8:40 a.m., according to Haverhill police. They initially said a pedestrian received life-threatening injuries.

The bus hit the pedestrian, who was male, near a stop on Elliott Street, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said. The person, who wasn't identified, was rushed to Holy Family Hospital and was found to have died.

A MeVa bus was being investigated at the scene, and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation confirmed a bus on the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority's Route 17 was involved, along with a pedestrian. Secretary of Transportation Monica Tibbits-Nutt said in a statement that the crash left a person dead.

"Our hearts breaking for the friends and family of the individual who was struck and killed today," she said.

State and local police were investigating what happened, prosecutors said.

