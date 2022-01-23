Local

BURLINGTON

Police Shooting Under Investigation in Burlington

The shooting occurred at the Lord Baron Apartments complex

By Marc Fortier

A large police presence is centered on an apartment building in Burlington, Massachusetts, after a police shooting on Sunday afternoon.

The shooting occurred at the Lord Baron Apartments complex on Baron Park Lane.

Aerial footage from the scene showed multiple police cruisers at the scene and an area around what appeared to be an apartment building cordoned off with yellow police tape.

Police said additional information will be provided as soon as it is available.

No further information was immediately available.

