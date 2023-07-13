Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston

Person shot, gravely wounded in Mattapan, Boston police say

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was in custody in connection with the shooting on Fessenden Street

By Asher Klein

Investigators at the scene of a shooting in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood on Thursday, July 13, 2023.
NBC10 Boston

A person was shot and seriously wounded Thursday in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood, police said.

The shooting on Fessenden Street near Norfolk Street was reported about 2:05 p.m., according to a Boston police representative.

The person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

More information wasn't immediately available, including the person's identity or whether anyone was in custody in connection with the shooting.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The street was taped off as dozens of police officers investigated.

Boston police at the scene of a shooting in Mattapan on Thursday, July 13, 2023.
NBC10 Boston
Boston police at the scene of a shooting in Mattapan on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.

This article tagged under:

BostonBoston Police DepartmentMattapan
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us