LIVE UPDATE: Person shot in police incident in Norwood, chief says

A person was wounded in a shooting involving police in Norwood, Massachusetts, on Friday, police said.

The shooting took place on Morse Street, according to Norwood Police Chief William Brooks. The suspect — it wasn't immediately clear what they were suspected of — was being flown to a hospital; no police officer was injured.

More details, including who opened fire and the identity of anyone involved, were scarce. Authorities were expected to give an update Friday afternoon.

A large police presence was seen on Morse Street Friday.

Officer involved shooting Morse Street. No officers hit, suspect being medflighted. — Chief Brooks (@ChiefBrooksNPD) December 22, 2023

Brooks said he expected more information to be released from prosecutors and police.

Further info forthcoming from DA and NPD. Media stand by. — Chief Brooks (@ChiefBrooksNPD) December 22, 2023

NBC10 Boston A medical helicopter at Norwood Airport on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.