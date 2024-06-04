Person shot in Stop & Shop parking lot in Revere

One person was hospitalized after a shooting in a Stop & Shop parking lot in Revere, Massachusetts, Tuesday night.

Revere police confirm officers responding to the grocery store at 640 Squire Road and found one person with injuries, who was transported to a local hospital. There was no immediate word on the extent of their injuries.

According to police, this shooting does not appear to be random. Further details were not provided.

An active investigation is underway.