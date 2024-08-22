Person spotted looking into bathroom in Roxbury, Boston police say

Boston police are searching for a person who is accused of looking into an occupied bathroom at a home in Roxbury.

The person was spotted outside a home on Devon Street around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to police.

More details on the situation were not immediately released.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the person in the pictures is asked to call District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275 or leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).