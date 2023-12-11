roslindale

Person stabbed in Roslindale

NBC10 Boston

A persons suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing Monday afternoon in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood, according to police.

The stabbing occurred on Bradeen Street, authorities said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Police did not say whether any arrests had been made, but homicide detectives responded to the scene.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

roslindaleMassachusettsBoston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us