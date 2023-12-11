Person stabbed in Roslindale

A persons suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing Monday afternoon in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood, according to police.

The stabbing occurred on Bradeen Street, authorities said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Police did not say whether any arrests had been made, but homicide detectives responded to the scene.

No further information was immediately available.