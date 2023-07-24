Local

Boston

Person suffers life-threatening injuries in Dorchester stabbing

The incident occurred around noon Monday in the area of 6 Hartford St.

By Marc Fortier

Police say a person suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Monday.

Boston police said the call came in shortly after noon Monday for a person stabbed in the area of 6 Hartford St. Authorities said the person's injuries are believed to be life threatening.

Homicide detectives are responsing to the scene, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Boston
