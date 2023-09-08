Person taken to hospital after pedestrian crash in Back Bay

One person was taken to the hospital overnight after a reported pedestrian crash in the Back Bay neighborhood of Boston, according to the city's Emergency Medical Services.
Boston EMS confirmed that it responded to the area of Stuart Street and Trinity Place for the crash.
A large presence by emergency crews was seen in the area overnight, with the Boston Police Department on scene investigating and a large area taped off.
Additional details were not immediately available.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.