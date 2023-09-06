View Boston After Dark to debut at the top of the Prudential Tower in Boston's Back Bay

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new option for nightlife is getting ready to debut high above the city.

According to a press release, View Boston After Dark is opening on Friday, Sept. 8 within Stratus rooftop bar and lounge at the top of the Prudential Tower in the Back Bay, offering music, cocktails, and lawn games, from 6-10 p.m., Thursday through Saturday at least through September. Tickets for the nightlife spot are $19.99 (which only allows access to the Stratus, though it also allows patrons to not have to purchase tickets to the entire observatory).

The top of the Prudential Tower, which had previously been home to Top of the Hub restaurant, now includes a restaurant called The Beacon on the 50th floor, Stratus on the 51st floor, and an observatory on the 52nd floor.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The web page for View Boston After Dark is at https://viewboston.com/after-dark/





NOTE: We need your help, as Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) is dealing with health issues and some major related expenses. Please donate at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!



[More restaurant openings/closings from the Boston's Hidden Restaurants site): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]



