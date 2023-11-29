Massachusetts

Person trapped under car in North Reading

There was no immediate update on the person's condition

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A person who was trapped under a vehicle in North Reading, Massachusetts, Wednesday night, was rushed to the hospital after emergency crews freed them.

North Reading police and fire departments responded to the motor vehicle incident on Fieldcrest Terrace after receiving a 911 call around 7:48 p.m. reporting a person was trapped under a car near Fieldcrest and Hollywood terraces.

North Reading firefighters used airbags to lift the vehicle and then free the victim, who was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition, or details on how they ended up under the car.

The North Reading fire and police departments are investigating.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Massachusettsnorth reading
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us