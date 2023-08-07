Person's death under investigation at Boston Public Works building

Boston police were investigating a death at a Boston Public Works facility Monday morning.

Details about the death investigation underway at 400 Frontage Road, the Boston Public Works' Central Maintenance Facility, weren't immediately available beyond that police were called about 10:10 a.m., according to the Boston Police Department.

The address is near Interstate 93 in the South End.

Police had taped off an area near train tracks at the facility.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.