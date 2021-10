A moving truck got Storrowed in Boston on Friday, leaving part of the vehicle in tatters on the street near the Boston University Bridge.

The roof of the box truck was ripped off by the impact, which temporarily reduced the eastbound side of Storrow Drive to one lane. Massachusetts State Police were on hand to assist.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Tall vehicles are banned from Storrow Drive, as locals know all too well, because there isn't enough clearance under many of the bridges over the Charles River.

NBC10 Boston

NBC10 Boston

NBC10 Boston