Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
quincy

Pickup truck slams into Quincy home overnight

It's unclear how the truck ended crashing into the home

By Matt Fortin

pickup truck into home in Quincy Massachusetts
NBC10 Boston

A pickup truck apparently slammed into a home overnight in Quincy, Massachusetts.

A heavy first-responder presence was seen at the Lafayette Street house during the early morning hours on Wednesday. The front end of the truck appeared to be inside of the home.

Additional details — including any potential injuries and what could have led up to the crash — were not immediately available. The Quincy Police Department referred NBC10 Boston to Massachusetts State Police for more information.

MSP has not released more information yet.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More Quincy news

MBTA Jun 9

WATCH: Red Line train in motion with end door open

quincy Jun 6

SUV hits daycare building in Quincy; crews assessing damage

This article tagged under:

quincy
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Health NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us