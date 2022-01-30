Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Blizzard of 2022

Pizza Delivery Driver Gets Stuck in Wellesley Snowbank

Wesley Police reported that they had assisted the Dominos driver around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Pizza delivery car stuck in a snowbank
Wellesley Police

Wellesley, Mass. saw between 12.5 and 13.5 inches of snow on Saturday, causing at least one pizza delivery driver to get stuck in a snowbank.

Wesley Police reported that they had assisted the Dominos driver around 5 p.m. on Saturday, after the driver had gotten stuck.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

On Sunday morning, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced that they would focus their efforts on pushing back snow banks, widening ramps, clearing drainage and continuing to remove snow from the roads.

A speed restriction of 40 m.p.h. remains in place for I-90, just West of Wellesley from New York to Framingham.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Tom Brady 1 hour ago

Making Sense of the Tom Brady Retirement Drama

Boston blizzard 4 hours ago

Big Cleanup Underway After Record-Setting Snowfall

The department advised those who could to stay off the roads as clean up continues.

This article tagged under:

Blizzard of 2022WellesleynoreasterMassachussettsBoston snow removal
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us