Pizza Delivery Driver Gets Stuck in Wellesley Snowbank

Wellesley, Mass. saw between 12.5 and 13.5 inches of snow on Saturday, causing at least one pizza delivery driver to get stuck in a snowbank.

Wesley Police reported that they had assisted the Dominos driver around 5 p.m. on Saturday, after the driver had gotten stuck.

How deep is that snow bank Sgt Carrasquillo? Multiple WPD Officers helped an errant pizza delivery person out of a snowbank in Wellesley Square a few moments ago. (The pizza was not injured). pic.twitter.com/QZnn3foims — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) January 29, 2022

On Sunday morning, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced that they would focus their efforts on pushing back snow banks, widening ramps, clearing drainage and continuing to remove snow from the roads.

A speed restriction of 40 m.p.h. remains in place for I-90, just West of Wellesley from New York to Framingham.

The department advised those who could to stay off the roads as clean up continues.