Pizza place looking to open in former Doyle's Cafe space in JP

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A pair of pizza spots that have gained both local and national recognition over the years could be opening a third location, and this one would reside where one of Boston's best-known dining and drinking places had once been.

According to a post within the Jamaica Plain Facebook group, Stoked Pizza Company is hoping to open on Washington Street where Doyle's Cafe had been until closing in 2019, with a Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Council Public Service Committee notice indicating that the proposal is slated to be discussed in a virtual meeting on Jan. 2.

A check on Bizapedia confirms that there is indeed a recently-formed LLC called "Stoked Pizza JP" while the meeting notice mentions Toirm Miller, who is one of the owners of Stoked. If approved, the new location of Stoked -- which has received high praise from Zagat, Boston Magazine, Chronicle, Eater Boston and others -- would join existing locations in Brookline and Cambridge.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Back in 2020, it looked like the people behind Brassica Kitchen + Cafe in the Forest Hills section of JP might be taking over the former Doyle's Cafe space, and while no news on that proposal has been given of late, a few months ago it was learned that the Brassica team was looking to expand into the former Dogwood Cafe space which is next door to their dining spot.

This week's Restaurant Roundup includes the closing of a legendary bar, a new Shake Shack and something new from Guy Fieri.

Doyle's Cafe had been in operation since 1882.

The address for the former Doyle's (and proposed Stoked Pizza Company) is 3484 Washington Street, Jamaica Plain, MA, 02130. The website for Stoked is stokedpizzaco.com.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)