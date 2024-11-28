Plymouth woman arrested after driving around school bus, nearly hitting child

A woman has been arrested in Plymouth, Massachusetts, after she allegedly drove around a stopped school bus, narrowly missing a child in a driveway.

Plymouth police say a resident called the department around 8:45 a.m. Friday to report that a motor vehicle had gone in their circular driveway to pass a school bus that had its red lights activated.

According to police, a video that has been shared on social media was given to investigators and clearly shows a white SUV using the caller's driveway to pass the lawfully stopped school bus while it was picking up students.

Review of the video shows the SUV nearly struck the caller's 10-year-old son, police added.

After a follow-up investigation, 59-year-old Brenda Mello was arrested in the incident. The Plymouth resident is facing several charges including failure to stop for a school bus, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and assault by means of a dangerous weapon, police said.

Mello was expected to be arraigned in court Wednesday. Attorney information and court details were not immediately available.