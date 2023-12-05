P!nk's coming to Foxborough next summer. Here's how to get your tickets

Iconic pop rocker P!nk is coming to Foxborough, Massachusetts, next summer on her next tour.

The "So What" singer announced on Tuesday her plans to return to stadiums across North America with her 2024 Summer Carnival Tour. The 17-city tour includes a stop at Gillette Stadium on Aug. 21, 2024.

Her tour will feature special guest Sheryl Crow, along with The Script and KidCutup as support across all states, Live Nation noted in a release Tuesday.

P!nk's tour comes after the success of her "record-breaking" 2023 Summer Carnival Tour, which sold over 3 million tickets, according to Live Nation.

Fans who are Citi card members can register for access to presale tickets starting at 10 a.m. Thursday. General tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday on LiveNation.com.

The 2024 Summer Carnival Tour starts on Aug. 10, 2024, in St. Louis and is set to end on Nov. 23 in Miami.

Last year, the 44-year-old pop star played two shows at Fenway Park in Boston. Her special guests included Pat Benator and Neil Giraldo.