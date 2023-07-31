Beyoncé, P!nk, Fall Out Boy and more all ready to rock Massachusetts this week

It's a major week for live music in Massachusetts.

Several high profile tours are making stops in the Bay State this week — including the highly-anticipated Gillette Stadium show along Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour.

Here's a rundown of the artists set to rock the Boston area over the coming days.

P!nk to play Fenway

Iconic pop rocker P!nk will be playing two shows at Fenway Park this week on Monday and Tuesday. She'll bring her "Summer Carnival" show to the historic ballpark, alongside special guests Pat Benator and Neil Giraldo, Grouplove and KidCutUp.

The 43-year-old pop star debuted in 2000, and was commonly viewed in the early 2000s as an edgier antithesis to Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera — all of whom dominated the charts during those years. P!nk went on to release hit after hit in the two decades since, including "So What", "Sober" and "Don't Leave Me". She released her ninth studio album, "Trustfall," earlier this year.

Renaissance Tour comes to Gillette

One of the generation's most prolific music stars is bringing her renowned Renaissance World Tour to Foxboro on Tuesday.

Beyoncé's current global trek is being heralded as "dazzling" and "stunning" by music reviewers, and sees the pop star bring her legendary vocals and choreography on the road. Her highly-anticipated album, "Renaissance" came out last year and was her first solo studio album since 2016's "Lemonade." The new album is a dance record that sonically calls back to the disco and house genres that were popular during the 1970s and 1990s.

Fall Out Boy at Fenway

Fenway Park will have its third major concert in three days on Wednesday, when Fall Out Boy rocks the ballpark with their So Much For (Tour) Dust show.

The rock band, which formed in Illinois in 2001, is on the road supporting their "So Much for Stardust" album that was released in March. They've racked up some major hits over the years, including "Sugar We're Goin Down" and "Centuries".

More shows coming to Mass. this week

Rapper 50 Cent will be playing the Xfinity Center in Mansfield on Thursday, and on Friday, Jelly Roll will be at the same venue. Foreigner and Loverboy will be at the Xfinity Center on Saturday.

The MGM Music Hall at Fenway will be hosting RÜFÜS DU SOL on Tuesday and Wednesday, and Santana on Friday and Saturday.

As of Friday, Live Nation said that a "very limited" number of tickets were still available for all of the shows.

Sam Smith will be bringing their Gloria tour to TD Garden on Saturday, as well.