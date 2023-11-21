Massachusetts

Missing Hingham teen found safe

By Staff Reports

A 14-year-old boy who left his home Monday night in Hingham, Massachusetts, sparking a search on Tuesday, was found safe, police said.

Hingham police had brought in drones and K9s to search for the 14-year-old. He was found about an hour after police started looking for him.

"Great news, he has been located safe in Hingham," police said in a tweet.

