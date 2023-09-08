Police activity closes boulevard to I-93 in Mass. and Cass area

A major thoroughfare was closed in Boston's Mass. and Cass area on Friday afternoon for police activity.
Boston police didn't share any information about the incident that closed both the Massachusetts Ave. Connector, which runs to Interstate 93, and Melnea Cass Boulevard between Massachusetts Avenue and Hampden Street.
This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.