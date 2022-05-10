Local

Cape Cod

Police in Standoff With Armed Person in Falmouth; Nearby School Locked Down

North Falmouth School was placed on lockdown as a precaution, Falmouth police said

By Asher Klein

Police at the scene of a standoff with an armed person in Falmouth, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
A person with a weapon was in a standoff with police in Falmouth, Massachusetts, Tuesday.

Police asked the public to stay away from the area, on Old Main Road. They didn't provide information about what caused the scene.

Nearby North Falmouth School was placed on lockdown as a precaution, Falmouth police said.

Massachusetts State Police confirmed they were assisting at the scene, but didn't provide information about what was taking place.

This article will be updated when more information is available.

