Police in Standoff With Armed Person in Falmouth; Nearby School Locked Down

A person with a weapon was in a standoff with police in Falmouth, Massachusetts, Tuesday.

Police asked the public to stay away from the area, on Old Main Road. They didn't provide information about what caused the scene.

Nearby North Falmouth School was placed on lockdown as a precaution, Falmouth police said.

Massachusetts State Police confirmed they were assisting at the scene, but didn't provide information about what was taking place.

This article will be updated when more information is available.