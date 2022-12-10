Local

BOSTON

Police and OSHA Investigate Worker Death in South Boston

The man was transported to Tufts Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Massachusetts State Police Cruiser Close Up
NBC10 Boston

Authorities are investigating the death of a worker who was servicing a gantry crane in South Boston.

Police say the 58-year-old worker collapsed or fell from a platform approximately 150 feet high at around 9:45 a.m. on Friday. The man's jacket was caught on the edged of the platform.

Two colleagues pulled the victim back up onto the platform and began attempting life-saving measures, according to authorities.

Authorities are not releasing the man's name at this time.

Massachusetts State Police and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONMassachusettsoshaWORKER
