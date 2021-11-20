Local

Police Arrest Suspected MBTA Flasher at Different Station Days Later

Wayne MacDonald is believed to have removed a GPS bracelet to elude detectives

By Staff Reports

A man believed to have exposed himself to a group of teenage girls at an MBTA station in Boston this week was arrested at another station on Friday, police said.

Wayne MacDonald, a 62-year-old from Boston, was wanted on suspicion of flashing the 14-year-old girls at the State Street Station on Tuesday afternoon.

MBTA transit police released surveillance photos of MacDonald. They later said he forcibly removed a GPS bracelet to elude detectives on Friday, and was last seen that day at the Chinatown MBTA station.

On Saturday, transit police released an update saying that, on Friday night, an officer spotted MacDonald at the JFK UMass Station in Dorchester, where he was placed into custody.

It wasn't immediately clear if MacDonald had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.

