Police break window to free child from hot SUV on Cape Cod

Police say they broke a window to rescue a toddler left in an SUV Friday afternoon on Cape Cod.

The incident happened in the parking lot of a TJ Maxx in Falmouth, Massachusetts. Police and firefighters responded to the store on Teaticket Highway shortly before 4 p.m.

It was sunny and 78 degrees out when the child was found in the SUV with the engine turned off, police said.

First responders evaluated the child after breaking the window.

No parent was found immediately, but police say they found the child's mother inside the store about five minutes later.

Police say they notified the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families, adding that criminal charges are pending.