Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Cape Cod

Police break window to free child from hot SUV on Cape Cod

A child was left in an SUV with the engine turned off Friday afternoon outside a TJ Maxx in Falmouth, Massachusetts, police said

By Mike Pescaro

NBC10 Boston

Police say they broke a window to rescue a toddler left in an SUV Friday afternoon on Cape Cod.

The incident happened in the parking lot of a TJ Maxx in Falmouth, Massachusetts. Police and firefighters responded to the store on Teaticket Highway shortly before 4 p.m.

It was sunny and 78 degrees out when the child was found in the SUV with the engine turned off, police said.

First responders evaluated the child after breaking the window.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

No parent was found immediately, but police say they found the child's mother inside the store about five minutes later.

Police say they notified the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families, adding that criminal charges are pending.

This article tagged under:

Cape CodMassachusettsFalmouthhot car
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us