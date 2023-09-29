Driver dies in crash during police chase in New Hampshire

A driver is dead after a police chase ended in a crash in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, New Hampshire State Police said Friday.

According to police, deputies from the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office first tried to stop the car, a Nisan Sentra, when they spotted it on Route 101 in Hampton with an expired inspection sticker and front-end damage. The driver didn't stop, instead continuing onto Route 27 and then fleeing north on Route 1.

Soon after a Greeland Police officer saw the car on Post Road and tried to stop it. Police say the driver was speeding and driving erratically. He didn't stop for the officer, instead continuing onto Ocean Road in Portsmouth, where he crashed. The driver was rushed to Portsmouth Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other vehicles were involved and there were no passengers in the car, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.