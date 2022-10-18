Police Close Off Area on Palmer's Gay Street for Investigation

State and local police conducting an investigation in Palmer, Massachusetts, closed off an area on Gay Street Tuesday.

It wasn't clear what police were investigating or if anyone was hurt. Massachusetts State police didn't put out any information beyond that troopers were working with Palmer police to establish a perimeter on the street, a short road linking River and Center streets.

State police said they would release more information when it was appropriate.

MSP units and @palmerpolice have established a perimeter on Gay Street related to an ongoing investigation. No further details will be released until an appropriate time. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 18, 2022

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.