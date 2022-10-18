Local

Police Close Off Area on Palmer's Gay Street for Investigation

By Asher Klein

State and local police conducting an investigation in Palmer, Massachusetts, closed off an area on Gay Street Tuesday.

It wasn't clear what police were investigating or if anyone was hurt. Massachusetts State police didn't put out any information beyond that troopers were working with Palmer police to establish a perimeter on the street, a short road linking River and Center streets.

State police said they would release more information when it was appropriate.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

