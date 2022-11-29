Local

Massachusetts

Police, Coast Guard Searching for Woman Whose Car Was Found Abandoned in Newburyport

The car was found abandoned on I-95 south near the Whittier Bridge

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

Massachusetts State Police, local police and the U.S. Coast Guard are searching in the area of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport for a 70-year-old woman whose car was found abandoned on Interstate 95 south.

State police said patrols, a state police Air Wing and K9 units are all responding, along with marine assets.

The woman's car was located just south of the Whittier Bridge. Her name has not been released.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsNewburyport
