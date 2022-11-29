Police, Coast Guard Searching for Woman Whose Car Was Found Abandoned in Newburyport

Massachusetts State Police, local police and the U.S. Coast Guard are searching in the area of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport for a 70-year-old woman whose car was found abandoned on Interstate 95 south.

State police said patrols, a state police Air Wing and K9 units are all responding, along with marine assets.

The woman's car was located just south of the Whittier Bridge. Her name has not been released.

Search underway by MSP assets, local police, and @USCGNortheast for potential missing woman, 70, whose car was found abandoned on Rt 95 south just south of the Whittier Bridge, in Newburyport. Patrols, Air Wing, K9 responding along w/marine assets. Updates when available. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 29, 2022