Police Continue to Seek Missing 15-Year-Old Carlisle Girl

Police in Carlisle, Massachusetts, are continuing their search for a 15-year-old girl missing since last week.

Eloa de Oliveira was last seen on the afternoon of March 18 at Concord-Carlisle High School in Concord, police said over the weekend.

On Friday, police explained that de Oliveira is believed to have gotten into a dark-colored sedan that was parked off school property.

In their original announcement, police said de Oliveira was last seen around 1:40 p.m., but police said Friday she walked away from the school around 12:15 p.m. that day.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police also added that de Oliveira had been "staying in Carlisle temporarily, and left a note saying she did not want to be in this area."

When she was seen last Friday, de Oliveira was wearing black pants, a black shirt, a black puffy jacket and white Nike Air Force One sneakers. But video footage shows that by the middle of that day, she had changed into dark-colored shorts, a black jacket and black sneakers, police said. She was carrying a black backpack.

Police say they have received leads in Framingham, Braintree and Malden, and that missing person posters were shared in those areas.

"We continue to actively search for Eloa de Oliveira and are working with law enforcement partners in other communities to follow every lead," Carlisle Police Chief John Fisher said in a statement. "We continue to ask that anyone who has contact with de Oliveira to call Carlisle Police immediately. We are committed to finding her so we can ensure her safety."

Carlisle police are actively continuing their search for de Oliveira. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Carlisle Police Department at 978-369-1155.