Police, DA Conducting Investigation in Dedham

The district attorney's office said it is a death investigation, but the death is not considered suspicious

State and local police and the Norfolk District Attorney's Office are conducting an investigation in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Dedham police said on Twitter that their officers, state police and the district attorney are all at 205 Providence Highway "conducting an investigation."

The district attorney's office said it is a death investigation, but the death is not considered suspicious.

