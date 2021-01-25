Police, DA Conducting Investigation in Dedham

State and local police and the Norfolk District Attorney's Office are conducting an investigation in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Dedham police said on Twitter that their officers, state police and the district attorney are all at 205 Providence Highway "conducting an investigation."

Officers along with members of the Mass. State Police and Norfolk County DA’s Office are at 205 Providence Highway conducting an investigation. No further information is available at this time. — Dedham Police Dept (@DedhamPD) January 25, 2021

The district attorney's office said it is a death investigation, but the death is not considered suspicious.