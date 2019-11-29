NH Police: Driver Accused of Traveling 120 mph on I-95

New Hampshire state police say a driver has been accused of traveling at 120 miles an hour on Interstate 95.

A trooper stopped the car Thursday afternoon in Greenland in the southbound lane.

The trooper arrested 36-year-old Suniel Ross, of Bridgewater, Massachusetts, on charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

Ross was released on personal recognizance bail and was scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 16. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer and a phone number couldn't be found for him.

