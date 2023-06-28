Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Falmouth

Police in Cape Cod town issue warning after drink spiking incident

Incidents like these have been on the rise of late in Massachusetts

By Marc Fortier

A file photo showing a person appearing to sprinkle drugs into a drink at a bar
Getty Images, File

Police in a Cape Cod town are issuing a warning after a report of a possible drink spiking incident at a local establishment.

Falmouth police said on Facebook Wednesday that they are investigating a report of drink spiking. They did not release the name of the establishment, but said their preliminary investigation "has revealed that the establishment in question is not responsible for the alleged incident."

Police also warned residents that drink spiking incidents like these have been on the rise of late in Massachusetts.

To avoid having your drink spiked, they suggest not leaving drinks unattended, only accepting drinks from someone you trust or a server, sticking to bottled drinks when possible and avoiding punch bowls or jugs of cocktails and reporting possible incidents of drink tampering to a staff member at the establishment.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

If you think you have consumed a spiked drink, police said you should tell a close friend, relative, server or bartender, a medical professional or police. If you are not out with anyone, call 911 or cry out for help. If you feel unwell, someone you trust should call 911 for you immediately and tell the medical responders that you think your drink has been spiked.

More Massachusetts stories

Franklin 1 hour ago

Crane tips over onto house in Franklin, no one hurt

Boston Public Schools 10 hours ago

Leaders talking safety after adult is accused of enrolling at Boston schools

This article tagged under:

Falmouth
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us