A construction crane fell tipped over and fell onto a home in Franklin, Massachusetts, on Wednesday.

Images from the scene showed the tilting crane leaning on the house on Michelle's Way, its beam resting on the roof.

There didn't appear to be serious damage to the roof, and Franklin firefighters said there were no initial reports of injuries.

Advisory: Crews are out with an incident on Michelle’s Way. Bent St. is blocked in the area. pic.twitter.com/0xOjWy5WYH — Franklin Fire (@FranklinMAfire) June 28, 2023