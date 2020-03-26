Local
Police in Derry, NH Seek Missing Woman

Police in Derry, New Hampshire, are looking for a woman who has been missing since last week.

Amanda Grazewski was last seen in Derry on March 17. Police said she was staying with a friend on Birch Street and left early in the morning.

Grazewski is about 5'5 and 135 pounds, police said. She is described as a white woman with brown hair and hazel eyes.

She has been known to frequent Nashua, Salem, Manchester and Hooksett, according to authorities.

Police noted that Grazewski does not own or have access to a car.

Anyone with information is asked to call 603-432-6111.

